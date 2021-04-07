Just announced for the US today, Samsung’s Galaxy A32 5G is available through a potentially sweet promotion at T-Mobile. As a part of its latest “Uncarrier” move, T-Mobile will give you a Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for free with the trade of literally any other phone.

In an effort to let more of its customers access the new 5G network, T-Mobile will let users trade in their current phone for a Galaxy A32 5G for free. The wording there is key. T-Mobile isn’t just letting you trade in a smartphone to get a newer smartphone, it’s any phone, even an old flip phone. T-Mobile takes the old device and in exchange you’ll get a Galaxy A32 5G for “free” with 24 months of bill credits. The only payment you’re responsible for in the end is the sales tax.

How does it work? Simple! Trade in your existing mobile phone, and T-Mobile will give you a brand-spanking-new, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone for free, exclusive to T-Mobile postpaid customers. This offer applies to new and existing customers, and ANY old phone in working condition — flip phone, Sidekick, whatever that suitcase phone was called. T-Mobile will take it. And in exchange, you get a free 5G smartphone after 24 monthly bill credits and pay only the sales tax.

Alongside the free phone, T-Mobile is also expanding 5G to everyone by making all of its postpaid customers, even those that came over from Sprint, unlimited users without any added costs.

Both of these new promotions start on April 18th and last at least “all year long.”

