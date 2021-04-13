Rumors and reports about Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 have been floating around a lot this year, painting a mixed picture about what to expect. A recent report from The Elec, though, strongly hints that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be a bit smaller while also having a smaller battery.

This report claims that Samsung will make its third flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, smaller in two key dimensions. First, that means a smaller battery. The Fold 3 may drop down to a 4,380 mAh battery using the same dual-battery arrangement. That’s only a small reduction, but it could have an impact nonetheless. In our review, we noted the battery life on Fold 2 was already pretty easy to drain.

The Elec also claims the inner screen size will drop to 7.5 inches while the outer screen will stick at 6.2 inches. That inner screen is barely smaller, but apparently both displays will have “zero bezels.” As a result, the phone’s overall size may shrink a fair bit and a smaller battery could also make for a slightly lighter smartphone.

Samsung is also expected to include S Pen support in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, possibly using an under-display camera on the inside as well. As far as a release date goes, Samsung’s plans are mostly unknown at this point.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: