We were impressed with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, and it’s genuinely looking like the third time’s the charm for the company’s main foldable lineup. According to a new report, the final piece of the puzzle for Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been finished — S Pen support.

It’s no secret at this point that Samsung wants S Pen support on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as has been reported on for quite some time. According to ETNews, though, Samsung just managed to complete development of the feature this week, well ahead of mass production.

Apparently, S Pen support was the “core development task” for the Fold 3, one that was made difficult by the folding nature of the device. A new layer of the display had to be added to accept pen input, which, like the OLED display and ultra-thin glass, needed to fold in half. Durability was also a concern, as the Galaxy Fold and Z Fold 2 both easily scratch with a fingernail. Somehow, Samsung has figured out a way around that to bring S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Notably, Lenovo has a foldable Windows PC that supports pen input without scratching concerns, and the ThinkPad X1 Fold even lacks ultra-thin glass. It’s unclear if Lenovo’s methods are being applied to Samsung’s foldables, though.

The report also mentions that Samsung is aiming to start mass production of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 sometime in July, meaning the actual debut will probably fall close to last year’s August reveal and September release.

