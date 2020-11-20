The past few years of smartphone design have seen bezels continue to shrink and, with that, a battle to minimize the space taken up by the front-facing camera. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 may take things a step farther, too, with Samsung going for its first under-display selfie camera on this device.

A report from Korean-outlet ETNews claims that Samsung is preparing to adopt an under-display camera (UDC) on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 which, as expected, will launch in the third quarter of 2021.

We’ve seen under-display cameras before, but the actual photos from them haven’t been particularly great. To solve that issue, Samsung will be using some “special display design” that widens the pixels over the camera sensor, allowing more light to get through and, in turn, taking a better photo.

Samsung Electronics plans to solve the issue with a special display design. “It is heard that Samsung Electronics is designing a display that has wider pixel spacing in the area where UDC will be placed in order to secure opening ratio and so that there will not be an issue with taking pictures.” said one industry official who is familiar with the situation.

As someone who’s been using a Galaxy Z Fold 2 for the past few months, I don’t even see the value of the inner selfie camera since you can always just use the main camera with the outer display to get a better quality shot. However, if Samsung is dead set on including a camera on the inner display, hiding it completely seems like a great way to do that.

The awkward placement of the Fold 2’s camera alone also means it makes all the more sense that Samsung would try to implement this tech on its successor before going to other devices.

