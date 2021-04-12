While it remains the best live TV streaming option today, YouTube TV’s price has been a point of controversy for the service. Now, though, Google is giving some new YouTube TV customers a temporary price cut, bringing the cost to $45.

The folks over at CordCuttersNews and TVAnswerMan spotted that the YouTube TV website is currently offering up to $20 off the cost of service for the first month for new subscribers of the service.

The promo appears at random on the YouTube TV homepage, sometimes with a $20 discount to $45/month and sometimes with a $10 discount to $55/month. The price cut also changes each time the promo appears, in some cases with YouTube TV’s cost going down for just one month and for others for up to three months. In either case, that’s a nice discount from the usual $65/month price, even if only for a limited time.

If you’re not a current YouTube TV subscriber, you can check the offer at tv.youtube.com. Trying the page from different devices, browsers, or incognito mode may change the offer as well.

YouTube TV last raised its price in mid-2020 following an expansion of Viacom channels, soon to be followed by the loss of many sports networks. Late last year, Google also offered up a hefty YouTube TV subsidy when buying the new Chromecast.

