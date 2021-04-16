The gaming industry as a whole is a bit quiet right now, but there have still been a few updates, announcements, and additions for Stadia. This week, Bungie announced the return of Guardian Games for Destiny 2 as Cyberpunk 2077 got a notable patch and more.

New games now available on Stadia

This week saw the release of just two new games on Stadia, both indie titles and most notably including The Darkside Detective sequel.

Floor Kids

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

As of this week, Google has added 42 games to Stadia in calendar year 2021, well on its way to the promise of at least 100 titles added this year.

Destiny 2 revives the Guardian Games

Google bet big on Bungie’s Destiny 2 in Stadia’s early days and the game continues to move along, now with the return of the Guardian Games coming. The Guardian Games originally launched in Destiny 2 in 2020 as a “mix between the Olympics and a popularity contest,” as Polygon calls it.

Bungie has full details about the 2021 Guardian Games in Destiny 2 on its website here. The event kicks off next week on April 20 and runs through May 11. It’s a free event for all players, and on Stadia, it’s truly free as the game is free-to-play with no additional hardware required.

Risk of Rain 2 Anniversary Update

After hitting Steam in recent weeks, Risk of Rain 2 picked up its Anniversary Update on Google Stadia this week. The update most notably brings a new survivor for players as well as new items and enemies. You can check out everything that’s new here.

Assassin’s Creed Wrath of the Druids delayed

Bad news for fans of the latest Assassin’s Creed installment. Ubisoft announced this week that the next expansion for Valhalla, Wrath of the Druids, has been delayed to May 13.

To deliver a more refined experience, we’re sharing that: ⛰️Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13

📝We’re working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process Thanks for your patience. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news! pic.twitter.com/aQUPR8cWNV — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 14, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 1.21

Cyberpunk 2077 launched to a lot of issues, but as time has passed, CD Projekt Red has been able to squash a lot of them. This week, hotfix 1.21 rolled out to players on all platforms including Stadia. You can read the full changelog here. There was one Stadia-specific change that “fixed some graphical issues on a bridge in Mikoshi in Belly Of The Beast/Changes.“

Immortals: Fenyx Rising ‘The Lost Gods’

Ubisoft announced this week that Immortals: Fenyx Rising is getting its “Lost Gods” expansion on April 22nd across all platforms including Stadia. You can catch the full details here.

Games Coming to Stadia

Google was essentially silent on new games coming to Stadia this week, but there was one highlight. After some evidence was previously spotted, the developers behind Instinction all but confirmed it could happen. A tweet stirred up the Stadia community to rally behind the game, pushing the devs to reach out to the original post’s creator to confirm that they’re “seriously considering” a port. Our friend Bryant Chappel has the full details on an episode of The Nerf Report.

This Week’s Biggest Stadia News

