One of my personal favorite games to dive into on Google Stadia has been the indie hit Risk of Rain 2. Now, Hoppo Games has brought the Risk of Rain 2 Anniversary Update to Stadia.

Risk of Rain 2 detailed its roadmap for future updates in late 2020, and last month, the update went live on Steam for PC players. Now, just a few weeks later, the update has been ported over to the Stadia version of the game, which is most similar to the PC version. The update, notably, hasn’t arrived for PlayStation or Xbox consoles yet, even lacking any timeline for the update to arrive.

What’s new in the Risk of Rain 2 Anniversary Update on Stadia? There’s a full changelog available here, but the short version is this. First, there’s a new survivor, the Bandit. His “Backstab” move provides critical strikes whenever you attack an enemy from behind. He’s a high-skill character that should change the game for any experienced players. Bandit is available as soon as you launch the Risk of Rain 2 Anniversary Update on Stadia.

Beyond a new survivor, the update also delivers a handful of new items, a “Morgue” that lists the stats from all of your past runs, a new Lunar Chimera enemy variant, new skill variants from some survivors, several new challenges, and more.

The update is live now on Google Stadia — no downloads or manual updates required.

