With a relative lull until the next wave of product launches, the Google Store is starting to show reviews and ratings. An early effort, it’s not clear where the reviews are being sourced from as you can’t leave them directly on the site.

Once live, each product listing will get a “Review” section that’s accessible from the top-left dropdown. It joins other sections, which vary by product, like Tech Specs, Compare, and Get Started.

The new page starts with an overview of ratings with Google noting the score (out of five stars) and how many reviews were left. This is followed by a rating distribution. Google shows 10 reviews by default with the ability to load more below. Filter options include seeing specific star ratings and a standard “sort by” tool.

This looks to be a recent effort as the oldest review for last year’s Pixel 5 is March 4, though the Nest Learning Thermostat spans to 2018. Each entry includes a title and the ability to mark un/helpful, while reviewers are marked as “Verified purchaser” and can leave an optional “Would recommend this product” checkmark.

That said, you cannot directly leave a review, and Android Police today speculates that Google might be directly reaching out to users over email.

Reviews for the majority of Google’s products are available, though there are “No reviews to show yet” for the just launched Nest Hub (2nd gen) and a handful of others. At the moment, you cannot access them without manually adjusting the URL, and we’ve compiled the ones we’ve checked below:

