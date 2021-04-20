Given its use of the Snapdragon Wear 4100, the TicWatch Pro 3 is the absolute latest Wear OS watch available, and it is now getting the H-MR2 update announced last year with a handful of new features and optimizations.

TicWatch made an “OTA announcement” yesterday on its Facebook Group (via Reddit, Droid-Life):

Dear #TicWatchPro3GPS users, starting from today, you will receive an update based on the H-MR2 system shortly.

As of today, version PMRB.210407.001 is rolled out to 30% of users, and it will be up to 50% as of Friday. Full availability of H-MR2 for the TicWatch Pro 3 is expected on Saturday. The full changelog is below and listed in three parts:

New features:

Option to disable the long-press power button to activate Google Assistant. New screen brightness layout. New Weather tile. New theater mode. Support regular enter and exit the essential mode.

Improvements:

Optimized the media volume and the ringtone volume bar’s display to match the actual volume. Optimized the sorting of apps in Mobvoi Launcher. Optimized the sliding smoothness of Mobvoi Launcher. Optimized the accuracy of off-body detection. Improved the performance on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms. Moved the “OK Google” switch from the watch’s settings menu to the Google assistant settings. Optimized the shutdown charging animation. Updated security patch to 2021-03-05.

Bug fixed:

Fixed the issue that Auto-DND sometimes cannot take effect. Fixed an issue where the screen may not lock when charging. Fixed an issue where the Phone app might disappear in Mobvoi Launcher when pairing with an Android phone. Fixed other discovered bugs.

Besides improved Snapdragon Wear 4100 performance, TicWatch Pro 3 highlights include a handful of updated H-MR2 elements, while there are various UI optimizations, especially to the Mobvoi Launcher.

More about Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: