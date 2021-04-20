Given its use of the Snapdragon Wear 4100, the TicWatch Pro 3 is the absolute latest Wear OS watch available, and it is now getting the H-MR2 update announced last year with a handful of new features and optimizations.
TicWatch made an “OTA announcement” yesterday on its Facebook Group (via Reddit, Droid-Life):
Dear #TicWatchPro3GPS users, starting from today, you will receive an update based on the H-MR2 system shortly.
As of today, version PMRB.210407.001 is rolled out to 30% of users, and it will be up to 50% as of Friday. Full availability of H-MR2 for the TicWatch Pro 3 is expected on Saturday. The full changelog is below and listed in three parts:
New features:
- Option to disable the long-press power button to activate Google Assistant.
- New screen brightness layout.
- New Weather tile.
- New theater mode.
- Support regular enter and exit the essential mode.
Improvements:
- Optimized the media volume and the ringtone volume bar’s display to match the actual volume.
- Optimized the sorting of apps in Mobvoi Launcher.
- Optimized the sliding smoothness of Mobvoi Launcher.
- Optimized the accuracy of off-body detection.
- Improved the performance on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms.
- Moved the “OK Google” switch from the watch’s settings menu to the Google assistant settings.
- Optimized the shutdown charging animation.
- Updated security patch to 2021-03-05.
Bug fixed:
- Fixed the issue that Auto-DND sometimes cannot take effect.
- Fixed an issue where the screen may not lock when charging.
- Fixed an issue where the Phone app might disappear in Mobvoi Launcher when pairing with an Android phone.
- Fixed other discovered bugs.
Besides improved Snapdragon Wear 4100 performance, TicWatch Pro 3 highlights include a handful of updated H-MR2 elements, while there are various UI optimizations, especially to the Mobvoi Launcher.
