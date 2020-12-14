Google’s “Fall update” for Wear OS is finally starting to make its way to more hardware, this week adding another. The Oppo Watch is picking up the Wear OS H-MR2 update, and it brings with it some nice tweaks.

Noted on Reddit, Oppo Watch owners have been seeing the Wear OS H-MR2 update rolling out over the past few days. The update brings with it Google’s own changes such as under-the-hood battery and performance improvements, with one user on Reddit noting two days of battery and “zippy” performance on his watch.

Beyond that, this update also has a couple of notable tweaks from Oppo. First, a bunch of new built-in watchfaces have been added, all available for use as soon as the update is installed. That’s always a nice perk.

Perhaps the most important change this update brings, though, is a huge improvement for sleep tracking. Oppo has offered automatic sleep tracking on this wearable since launch, but previously it only worked at certain times. The watch could only track sleep between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 a.m., meaning those with unusual sleep schedules or who take regular naps weren’t having their sleep tracked. With Wear OS H-MR2, the Oppo Watch now tracks sleep at any time of day.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: