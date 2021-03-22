The latest version of the Moto 360 may not be produced by Motorola, but its update schedule might make you think it is. After nearly six months without an update, the third-gen Moto 360 has just picked up the Wear OS H MR2 update.

Wear OS H MR2 first launched last September, promising better battery life and a few other quality-of-life changes. Over time, that update has rolled out to some Wear OS watches, such as Suunto 7, Fossil (since paused), and others.

Now, it’s the Moto 360’s turn for Wear OS H MR2. The update, rolling out now as some Redditors confirmed, apparently fixes broken “Hey Google” support on the watch, brings the new Weather tile design, and tweaks a few other things. Notably, a lot of the changes that this user explained have rolled out to other watches independent of a system update, so it’s possible it’s just a matter of coincidence.

In any case, what’s important to mention here is that this is the first update that the third-generation Moto 360 has gotten in nearly six months, and perhaps the most notable update that’s arrived since the watch debuted in early 2020. Hopefully, the upcoming successors will improve that a bit.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: