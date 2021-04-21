As we delve deep into the minutiae of the third Android 12 Developer Preview, we’re finding more notable changes including the screenshot editor and markup tool.

We’re not yet seeing the highly anticipated scrolling screenshot option in Android 12 DP3, but you will have more options for editing your images. This expands upon the changes first added in the Android 12 DP1 build, with further fonts now included for you to choose from, while the animation when launching the editor has also been tweaked.

When tapping the “Edit” or “Share” buttons in Android 12 DP3, the animation is far smoother from the bottom left preview window into either the markup tool/screenshot editor or the share sheet. It’s little tweaks like this that you might not initially notice but help enhance the fluidity of daily usage – especially on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5’s 90Hz displays.

The text tool with the previous Android 12 DP1 and DP3 screenshot editor was limited to just one font initially, but now you have five options to choose from including cursive handwriting, a bold, italic, typewriter, and bubbly style along with the standard Roboto font. It isn’t the most extensive list, but combined with the ability to draw, you’ll likely have enough options to edit any screenshots you want to share.





Something notable is the removal of the “Sticker” tab that contains the entire emoji list. We’re not sure if this is a temporary exclusion from the screenshot editor in Android 12, but it might be an annoying removal if you were using it extensively prior to DP3.

