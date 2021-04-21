In Android 12’s third developer preview, there are a lot of visual changes and tweaks, including one to the battery screen. Now, Android 12 shows how much battery life you have left with a progress bar instead of the traditional icon.

When you dive into the settings menu and access the battery section, Android 12 replaces the usual battery-shaped icon with a simple progress bar. The new bar shows a percentage above and a “time remaining” estimate, but it’s all on one line. It’s tough to call it an upgrade, but it does provide a slick and clean look.

Similarly, the storage page has the same revamp. Like the battery screen, Android 12 shows your storage use with a progress bar that climbs as you use more of the allotted system memory. This is used instead of a circular “widget” that shows the percentage of storage used. There’s also a new drop-down menu for seeing “internal shared storage” versus other sources, presumably including an SD card.

We’re still digging into Android 12’s latest preview, so stay tuned for more, and catch up with all of our coverage here. Feel free to drop a comment below or ping me on Twitter if you see something new!

