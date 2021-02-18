Android 12 DP1: Markup tool now lets you add emoji and text to screenshots

- Feb. 18th 2021 10:54 am PT

The first preview of Android 12 is focused on adding underlying system features for developers, but there are a handful of user-facing changes. For example, Android 12 significantly revamps the Markup tool with the ability to add text and emoji to screenshots.

The first change to the screenshotting experience sees users no longer be able to tap an “X” to remove the bottom-left corner notification. Instead, users can clear by swiping right-to-left.

Once you tap “Edit,” you’re greeted with a near-identical UI as before. However, undo/redo has been moved to the top bar next to Share and Trash. The first tool at the bottom is crop, which is no longer always-active in the preview.

Next is the ability to insert text with the keyboard automatically opening and seven colors available. You can pinch in-and-out to adjust size, while a tap on the overlay lets you delete. The big feature is adding emoji stickers with six defaults shown. An overflow menu brings up the full picker.

Rounding out the bottom bar is the pen and highlighter tools, as well as the eraser.

This is a convenient upgrade in Android 12 that means you can rely more on the built-in Markup for quick (and fun) screenshot edits.

