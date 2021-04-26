The last major update to Google Tasks was in October when it was officially integrated with Calendar for Android and iOS. Google is now making Tasks in the sidebar of Gmail, Calendar, and other Workspace apps more streamlined.

This small tweak means that you can add descriptions, assign dates, and times without having to open the “Details” dialog box. Tapping on a task or following the creation of one, the “Details” field appears inline under the title and above date/time. Google hopes this change makes it faster to organize your tasks.

Google Tasks today is available in the sidebar of Gmail, Drive, Docs, and Calendar. It comes as this iteration of the service has no dedicated desktop website or app. Meanwhile, the Calendar integration on mobile does somewhat reduce the need for a dedicated client, though it’s the only place that provides you with a straightforward list view.

Meanwhile, Tasks is closely aligned with the new Gmail and Rooms in Chat. The messaging service allows activities to be assigned to team members as a collaboration tool.

