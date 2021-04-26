Back in November, a slew of Google apps on iPhone and iPad added homescreen widgets. The latest iOS 14 widget is from Google Voice, which now also supports macro creation in the Shortcuts application.

Version 21.16 of Google Voice identifies two main changes. The first is a “Suggested Contact” that measures 2×1 and features three recent and/or frequent contacts. It includes their assigned profile image, first name, and number type. Tapping will immediately open Google Voice and place a call with no additional confirmation.

Meanwhile, if you have multiple Google Accounts signed in on your iOS device, the widget lists your email address and Voice phone number below. Google Voice for Android has long offered widgets, including one that shows your message inbox and a quick toolbar of actions.

The other big addition today is support for Shortcuts. Placing a call and sending a message are the two options available for custom macros.

This update to Google Voice for iOS is rolling out now via the App Store. The app previously saw updates in mid-March after going without new releases since early December. Other Google apps that feature widgets include:

