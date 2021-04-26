After making its debut earlier this week, the latest version of the Android TV homescreen is expanding to a major part. The Android TV “Discover” homescreen is now rolling out to Sony Bravia TVs.

Rolling out as of the past week or so, the updated version of the Android TV homescreen is on its way to various Sony Bravia TV models. Sony sent out an email blast to customers last week saying that their “Sony Android TV just got a whole lot better.”

That email goes on to explain the “Discover” Android TV homescreen, which Google announced in February and has since rolled out to some Android TV devices. Apparently, that update hadn’t hit Sony’s various TVs until the second half of this month. On Reddit, we found multiple reports of Bravia owners getting the update in just the past week. We’ve reached out to Google and Sony to confirm the rollout. Sony wasn’t immediately available for comment but Google confirmed that the new design has been available to Bravia owners for “some time.”

What’s new with the “Discover” homescreen? Building on the previous design, this version offers a more information-dense design that adds two tabs. The first is the “Discover” tab, which recommends content from various streaming services, including movies and TV shows. It works a lot like the new Google TV UI that’s on the latest Chromecast and 2021 Bravia TVs. There’s also a new “Apps” tab that shows not only the apps already on your TV but also highlights ones you may be interested in checking out.

