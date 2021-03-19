Last year as the COVID-19 pandemic was pushing millions to work from home and quarantine (and, hopefully, they still are), Google took advantage of the flexibility of Android TV to bring Google Duo to the platform. Now, there’s a dedicated Android TV box with a built-in camera that designed to make Google Duo a breeze.

The “Mecool Now” is a Google-certified Android TV box that just launched with support for Google’s platform and apps, as well as baking in a dedicated camera for Duo calls. The camera is installed on a swivel for privacy and the box even has a dedicated button to answer calls. There’s also a tripod mount on the bottom of the box for easy positioning.

Making the video calling experience on this box even better is a dedicated button, like the Netflix button on other remotes, for Google Duo. The included remote also features “air mouse” functionality so you can easily use apps that aren’t directly designed for use with a remote. Mecool mentions Zoom support, but notably Android TV’s webcam support often only works properly with Duo. We’ll be testing this device ourselves in the coming weeks to report back on if that does the trick.

If you are planning to pick up the Mecool Now, there’s one specific point you’ll need to keep in mind. Like the KM3 box we reviewed earlier this year, the Now lacks support for Netflix, so you’ll be turning to HBO Max, Disney+, YouTube, and other services to get content streaming. Notably, Prime Video is supported. The device is Google-certified, too, so it ships with the Play Store.





The Mecool Now is available today for about $145, directly from Mecool’s website in the US and EU.

