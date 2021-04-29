Alphabet Scoop 120: Google Assistant updates and a peek at I/O 2021

This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss additions and changes to the Google Assistant that is only on the Pixel and what they are excited to see at Google I/O 2021.
Hosts
Links
- Assistant gets better at understanding context as Google touts ‘nearly’ perfect alarm/timer responses
- Google Home Essentials: Sonos Roam falls just short of the perfect portable Assistant
- Google Assistant ‘Guacamole’ will let you ‘snooze’ alarms & ‘answer’ calls without ‘Hey Google’
- Google Assistant ‘Memory’ supercharges saving and reminders on Android, in development [Gallery]
- Google I/O 2021 will be virtual and free to attend from May 18-20
- Pichai teases ‘significant’ announcements at Google I/O 2021 as product cycles return to normal
- Google posts I/O 2021 schedule, starting with Sundar Pichai keynote on May 18 at 10 a.m.
