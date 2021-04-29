Following its launch last year, the new Google Pay app is expanding its feature set. Google Pay is getting a grocery savings section, expanded support for public transit payments, and a better look at your monthly spending.

Within the Google Pay app, you’ll soon be able to look for savings on your regular grocery purchases at Safeway and Target. A new section of the Pay app will show “Weekly Deals” from both stores, even sending a notification about the deals when you get near one of the chain’s locations.

We teamed up with Safeway to make it easy to find weekly grocery deals from the Google Pay app. You can find deals on thousands of items across more than 500 Safeway stores nationwide. You can also discover similar deals at Target stores nationwide. To find the latest grocery deals, search for Safeway or Target in the Google Pay app and tap “View Weekly Deals.” If you’ve turned on location in Google Pay, soon the app will notify you of the weekly deals at Safeway and Target stores when you’re nearby.

Also heading to Google Pay, expanded support for public transit payments. Users in Chicago and the San Francisco/Bay Area will soon be able to buy and use mobile transit tickets from the Pay app with Android users able to use NFC with some transit systems. Notably, integration with Token Transit will expand these options to most small towns, cities, and communities around the United States.

Google Pay already supports buying and using mobile transit tickets in more than 80 cities and towns across the United States. Starting soon, we are adding Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area to the list. In order to bring mobile ticketing to more people, we continue to expand not only to large cities, but also to dozens of smaller towns across the country through our integration with Token Transit.

Finally, Google Pay is also expanding spending tracking. The “Insights” tab can now narrow down your monthly spending by category or business so you can see where your hard-earned dollars are going. You can now search for categories such as “food” or even specific businesses/chains/restaurants within your monthly breakdown.

We recently added a fast way to see your spending by category or business. For example, if you search for “food,” you will see the amount you have spent on food this month as well as a list of all your transactions related to food. You can get even more specific, for example searching for “burgers” or for a specific business like “Burger King.” You don’t have to worry about the tedious task of categorizing or totaling your expenses; Google Pay does that for you.

More on Google Pay:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: