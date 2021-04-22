The new Google Pay app made its debut earlier this year, and now, it’s the default option. Now, Google Pay users can join in on a “Spring Challenge” that offers up a reward for some basic actions in the new app.

Starting on Monday, April 12, Google Pay users in the United States can participate in the “Spring Challenge.” The promotion is designed to help educate users on how the new Google Pay app works by giving “stamps” for actions taken within the app.

Update 4/12: Google has now officially opened up the “Spring Challenge” to all users in the United States. You’ll find the challenge on the app’s “home” tab under the “Discover” section.

Update 4/22: The Spring Challenge was supposed to end today, April 22nd, but Google has extended it through May 3rd, giving users a bit more time to earn the $30 reward. To date, Google says that nearly one million people have started the challenge with the “Fox” sticker being the hardest to earn. If you’re trying to get that “pesky fox,” you can try the three methods listed below.

Redeeming a merchant offer (including current offers like $20 cashback with Lululemon and 10% cashback with Lyft)

Sharing a stamp with a fellow Google Pay user, which earns users a stamp in return

Inviting friends to join Google Pay

These actions include tap-to-pay at businesses, sending payments to friends, and more. Some actions can only earn stamps once a day, but others can occur multiple times per day. Google says trivia pop-ups can also show up as a method of earning stamps and sharing invites to Google Pay can also earn stamps.

Users need to get five stamps during the “Spring Challenge” to get $30 deposited into their Google Pay balance.

The Spring Challenge takes a new approach to educating people on the redesigned Google Pay app, a first app of its kind to launch in the US that unifies payments, cashback savings, and financial insights all in one place. This in-app challenge gives people the chance to earn stamps by completing everyday transactions; for example, paying a friend, or using tap-and-pay to make purchases. Once all five stamps are collected, Google Pay users will receive a $30 cashback reward to their Google Pay balance, while the offer lasts.

Google will be running the Spring Challenge from April 12 to April 22. As mentioned, it’s only available in the United States. It works on both Android and iOS.

