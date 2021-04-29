LineageOS 18.1 with Android 11 now fully supports the OnePlus 6 and 6T, beating the highly anticipated OxygenOS 11 update for the former flagship duo.

The Android 11 update saga for OnePlus smartphones is rumbling on, but if you’re simply not patient enough to wait for OxygenOS 11 on the OnePlus 6 or 6T, then Lineage provides you with the latest OS ahead of the “official” drop. By adding support for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, LineageOS 18.1 is only missing the OnePlus 9 series for full compatibility.

Given just how critical the internet has been of OnePlus’s recent update efforts, it’s quite the indictment that a third-party ROM has managed to beat the firm to the punch in bringing Android 11 to the OnePlus 6 series. OxygenOS 11 is quite the departure in terms of design over the clean almost “stock” experience that people often claim is why they choose OnePlus devices.

With “official” support for the OnePlus 6 and 6T set to end with the stable Android 11 update, running a custom ROM such as LineageOS 18.1 is a good way to increase the overall longevity of your device and ensure that updates keep coming. That said, it’s not quite the same as direct OEM support it must be noted.

That’s not all though as alongside rolling out LineageOS 18.1 support for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, the Lineage team now supports the ASUS ZenFone 5Z and Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (h/t XDA). We’d wager that the userbase for the OnePlus 6 duo will likely dwarf that of the now-supported ASUS and Xiaomi hardware.

If you’re interested in sideloading the LineageOS 18.1 build on your device, you should definitely go check out the full changelog here.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: