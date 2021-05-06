Resident Evil Village is coming to Stadia later this year on the same date as other platforms, and Google is giving early purchasers a free Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller.

Update: Google is preparing to close this promotion in the US as supplies are running out.

Last year, one of the bigger issues that faced Stadia was the fact that while many newer games were indeed coming to the platform, they would not always arrive on the same day as other platforms. For the longest time, Cyberpunk 2077 was in that category until it became a day-one release at the last minute.

Today, Google and Capcom are sharing that Resident Evil Village, the eighth entry in the series, and a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7 Biohazard will be arriving on Stadia on May 7, the same day as other consoles and PC. This marks the first Resident Evil game announced for the platform as well as one of the first games from Capcom to arrive on Stadia.

Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.

To entice players to try Stadia as their platform of choice for Resident Evil Village, Google is giving those who pre-order the game or buy before May 21 — while supplies last — a free Stadia Premiere Edition hardware bundle. Last seen bundled with Cyberpunk 2077, the Stadia Premiere Edition includes the Chromecast Ultra — to enable 4K gameplay from your TV/monitor of choice — and a Stadia Controller — to send your controller inputs directly to Stadia servers over Wi-Fi.

Update 5/6: As Resident Evil Village’s release date approaches, Google has shared that their stock of Stadia Premiere Edition bundles set aside for this promotion in the US has begun to run short. By current estimates, if you wish to get a Stadia Premiere Edition included with your pre-order of the new Resident Evil, you’ll want to do so before 9PM PT tonight.

By comparison, Stadia Premiere Edition bundles were available to purchasers of Cyberpunk 2077 even a few days after that game’s launch. In the other countries where this offer is available, the promotion will continue until May 21, or while supplies last.

The Village is getting full. Resident Evil Village's Stadia Premiere Edition giveaway will run out in the US by 9PM PT tonight. But there's still time if you move quicker than a Lycan, while supplies last (not available in all Stadia countries). https://t.co/SF6abVFM79 pic.twitter.com/ghFEswdhJZ — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 6, 2021

Google notes that the free bundle is available in US, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland. Unfortunately for residents of Canada, this deal will not be available.

Resident Evil Village is available for pre-order now in the Stadia Store. And to help those who are new to the franchise get caught up, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard will be coming to Stadia on April 1. Better yet, Stadia Pro members will be able to claim Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition for free, gaining extras like two volumes of “Banned Footage” and two epilogue episodes.

