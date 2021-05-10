Last month, Google started showing reviews for Pixel and Nest products on its retail site. The latest addition to the Google Store is a “Help” button that appears on every page and quickly launches a support chat.

When scrolled to the very top of the Google Store homepage, a pill-shaped “Help” button appears at the bottom-right corner if you’re signed in to your Google Account. As you scroll, it turns into a circle with a messaging icon, though visibility is impacted since bright backgrounds are used throughout the site.

Besides the main screen, it also appears on product listings. On compatible pages, it will persist as you browse and reload. However, one page we’ve found it does not appear on is Special Offers.

Tapping launches a blue chat box that is identical to the one long found on support.google.com. You’re placed in a queue to talk to Google Store support with the option to exit by tapping “I no longer need help.” This experience works best on desktop but is completely usable on mobile.

The Google Store has remained relatively unchanged over the years. Reviews are still not accessible without knowing the direct URL, while other recent changes added “Fitbit” and “Subscriptions” to the main navigation bar.

