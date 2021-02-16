Fitbit smartwatches and trackers are now sold at the Google Store

Following the completion of Google’s buyout of Fitbit, the company’s own storefront made it pretty clear what was coming. Fitbit watches and trackers would be sold right alongside Pixels and Nest gear. Now, that’s official. Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers are now available for purchase directly from the Google Store.

As of this morning, four Fitbit products are being sold in the Google Store, exclusively in the United States. Those include:

Google is selling these watches and trackers directly to customers right alongside other retailers and Fitbit’s own online storefront. Prices are the same at $329 and under, but consumers now have the option to buy these products while also buying unlocked Pixel smartphones, even using the same financing to fund the purchase if desired.

The Sense is available in “Carbon/Graphite” and “White/Soft Gold” and Versa 3 in “Black/Black” and “Pink Clay/Soft Gold.” Interestingly, the Google Store isn’t selling all versions of the Versa 3, with the “Midnight/Soft Gold” nowhere to be found on Google’s site.

Notably, Google is pushing the Fitbit Versa 3 directly on the Google Store homepage, right next to the new Nest Thermostat and Google Pixel Buds. The Store even added a dedicated Fitbit tab to the top row. There’s also still a prominent banner about Google’s Fitbit purchase, which now links to a brand-new Fitbit landing page.

While the Google Store is selling these four products, there’s still a lot more sold in the Fitbit store. There, you can buy additional watchbands and chargers, as well as the Aria Air smart scale. For those products, Google links out to the Fitbit storefront, doing the same for the monthly Fitbit Premium subscription service.

