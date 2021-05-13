YouTube TV reaches 10 million Play Store downloads

Despite some issues with Roku and the streaming platform, YouTube TV appears to be on the up as the standalone application has now hit 10 million Google Play Store downloads.

This download figure is even more impressive given that YouTube TV is a US-only streaming service, and it doesn’t come pre-installed on devices within the region. The YouTube TV service includes a number of the biggest channels and premium streaming services in one convenient package.

The base package stands at a whopping 104 networks, which streamlines the quest for one point of access for all of your favorite shows, movies, and sports. Cloud DVR features, support for up to six accounts, and the ability to stream up to three concurrent live streams are other major reasons that YouTube TV has surged in popularity in recent years.

Sure, the pricing keeps creeping skywards, but for cord-cutters, YouTube TV is a must download on their devices. It’s important to note that the 10 million download figure isn’t fully representative of the actual user base for YouTube TV though (via Android Police).

As of October 2020, YouTube TV now has around 3 million paid subscribers. That means that the download figure is clearly being bolstered by paying subscribers accessing the YouTube TV service on multiple devices – which is a major bonus of the platform over the traditional cable TV paradigm.

It pales in comparison to the 30 million paid YouTube Music subscribers, but if Google were able to rollout the platform across the globe that number would be bolstered substantially. If you’re in the US, new customers are often enticed with price cuts and promos to join and download YouTube TV on their devices.

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: