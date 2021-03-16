In announcing that new Viacom channels are available in YouTube TV, Google last year raised the subscription by $15 to $64.99. Following the initial additions last June, YouTube TV is picking up seven more channels.

Today’s additions are: BET Her, Dabl, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick. All but Dabl, a lifestyle network, were pre-announced last year. It took a surprising amount of time for them to appear in YouTube TV. They join the better-known BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1.

There are now 104 channels, as well as YouTube Originals, included in the base $64.99/month package. Additionally, Google offers 15 add-on networks and Sports Plus, which adds seven more stations. YouTube TV last month introduced an Entertainment Plus bundle to save on HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz.

The new Viacom channels are now available in YouTube TV. This comes ahead of Google making more significant changes to the cord-cutting service by adding optional 4K streaming, offline downloads, and support for more streams on one account.

