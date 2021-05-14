While I/O is virtual for 2021, Google is still sending attendees some developer conference swag in the form of a sweatshirt and delightful pins.

When registration opened at the start of last month, some attendees were able to sign up for a “gift.” That registration process differed from the public-facing one, and was presumably geared toward people who secured a ticket for the physical conference last year. When I/O was canceled, the company said that those people would automatically get a ticket in 2021. The swag box today is likely a part of that.

Ahead of Google I/O 2021 kicking off on Tuesday, the swag boxes are starting to arrive, with developers in Japan the first to receive them. Inside is a gray sweatshirt with the “I” and “O” in blue separated by a white slash. There’s also a ceramic 12 oz. to-go mug — a reminder to hydrate while watching keynotes and sessions all day.

Meanwhile, product pins are the best part of this care package. There’s a small “#GoogleIO” and larger “I/O.” This is joined by the Chrome logo in a white circle that is amusingly reminiscent of the icon in Android 12 today, and one for ARCore.

Check in with your local Google Developer Groups to trade or collect all product pins!

Wow just received the special surprise from #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/1gVJqp5z4b — kuu | Android app dev (@Fumiya_Kume) May 13, 2021

That message implies that people received different product pins, with the I/O 2021 website listing 17 technologies and developer tools:

Accessibility, Android, ARCore, Chrome OS, Firebase, Firebase, Flutter, Google Assistant, Google Pay, Google Cloud, Google Play, Google Maps Platform, Material Design, TensorFlow, and Web

Update: So far, we’ve seen pins for ARCore, Chrome, TensorFlow, Google Cloud, Firebase, and Android.

Google closes by telling you to “Enjoy Google I/O!”

Woo got some swag today !! I guess this makes up for not being able to go that one year I got selected. Can't wait for #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/rI6KejKxqT — Arjun Achatz (@ArjunAchatz) May 14, 2021

