If you’ve rooted an Android phone in the past few years, you’ve probably heard of the tool “Magisk” from John Wu. Today, Wu has announced that he’ll be joining the Android Platform Security team at Google.

Magisk was created in 2016 by Wu as a tool for rooted Android users to keep using their devices as normal despite the ever-increasing use of Google’s SafetyNet. With Magisk, a rooted user can still access those secured apps such as Google Pay without giving up the extra features and flexibility that comes with rooting an Android phone. The tool works by leaving the system partition alone but providing root through the boot partition. Magisk just hit version 23 last week with several updates.

Today, Wu announced a new job. He’ll be joining the Android Platform Security team at Google. It’s unclear what his exact position will be within the team, but his experience from “the other side” will surely prove valuable.

It's official! 🎉🎉 Starting today, I'm joining the Android Platform Security team @Google 🤠 I'm very excited to collaborate along side with talented people that used to be "on the other side". Really looking forward to what I'll be working on in the future! — John Wu (@topjohnwu) May 17, 2021

The good news for fans of Magisk and Wu’s efforts in the root community is that, while at Google, he’ll still have the “flexibility” to continue working on his existing projects. That might mean no future projects, but it probably means Magisk will stick around for the foreseeable future.

