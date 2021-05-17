Microsoft Edge update addresses crashing issues when streaming videos from YouTube

- May. 17th 2021 7:53 am PT

0

While it’s far from taking the crown from Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge has exploded in popularity since switching to a Chromium base. This week, an update for Microsoft Edge is addressing an issue with one of the world’s most popular websites, YouTube.

Reported by users over the past few weeks, YouTube videos in Microsoft Edge have been freezing completely with a loading circle coming up. Bleeping Computer found the issue in their testing as well, but the good news is that a fix is coming.

A Microsoft Edge developer confirmed on Reddit that the company is still working on a fix for these YouTube issues and has rolled out a fix in the Canary channel that seems to have fixed the problem for many users but not quite for everyone. A wider fix is apparently “coming soon.”

It is indeed video related, I can confirm that much. I can also say that if you are still experiencing this, we’re still working on getting it sorted out. The Canary fix I mentioned helped a lot of people, but not everyone, and there’s an upstream fix coming in soon.

This isn’t the first time YouTube and Microsoft Edge have had issues. Last Summer, users with an ad blocker ran into YouTube issues on the Edge browser.

More on Microsoft Edge:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming platform, accepting videos from creators large and small
Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3