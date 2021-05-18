With Duplex, Google wants to handle tedious, multi-step tasks on your behalf. The most famous example is making a phone reservation, but the Assistant-adjacent technology is also used for walking through online forms. Google Assistant and Duplex can now help you change stolen passwords step-by-step in Chrome.

Chrome today already warns about compromised credentials stored in the browser’s password manager. It provides a helpful link to change it, but Google is now going a step further. When Google warns about a compromised password in Chrome for Android, an Assistant logo will appear next to the blue “Change password” button.

Not only that: changing passwords is itself a tedious task. You have to navigate to the site, sign in, find the account settings, open the password page — and then save it. Rinse and repeat on all your favorite sites, and that’s a lot of work.

This will take you directly to the change password form for the site/service in question. A bottom sheet is overlaid with steps noting progress. Google Assistant will generate a suggested password that you can accept and have automatically be filled in. Google will then confirm that it “changed password successfully” with the new one entered in the app and saved to your manager. At any time during the process, you’ll be able to take over.

Compared to the phone version, Google wants to scroll, click, and fill out forms on your behalf. This joins Duplex on the Web being able to buy movie tickets, order food, and check-in to flights.

Automated password changes powered by Google Assistant and Duplex are rolling out “gradually” in Chrome on Android for users that sync their credentials. It will first be available in the US, and other countries will follow in the “coming months.”

