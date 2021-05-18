The Android 12 Beta launched today for Pixel phones, and in it, we’ve found model numbers for all of the Made by Google phones to release in 2021 including the Pixel 6 family and the reported foldable ‘Passport.’

This year’s lineup of Made by Google phones has been surprisingly thoroughly leaked, with indications that Google is launching a Pixel 5a 5G in the middle of the year and as many as three devices this fall, including a foldable codenamed “Passport.”

With the launch of the first Android 12 Beta build, our colleague Dylan Roussel has found numerous new references to Google’s slate of Pixel devices for 2021. In one place, we’ve even found model numbers associated with each of the upcoming Pixel device codenames. Specifically, the model numbers listed are for the Japanese variants of the Pixel 6 and other phones.

Barbet (Pixel 5a 5G) – G4S1M

Oriole (Pixel 6 family) – GR1YH

Raven (Pixel 6 family) – GF5KQ

Passport (Pixel foldable) – GPQ72

Notably, Passport’s model number being included in these files doesn’t necessarily confirm that Google is releasing a foldable phone alongside the Pixel 6 this year. Elsewhere in the list, we found a model number for “Needlefish,” a Pixel codename first uncovered in 2019, which we currently believe to be a variant of the Pixel 4 equipped with 5G connectivity. Knowing that Needlefish never launched, it’s quite possible that this “Passport” foldable may also never see the light of day.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

More on Google Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: