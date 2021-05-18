The OnePlus Watch faced a disastrous launch that’s still waiting on some extremely important updates to make the product work as promised. Instead of that, though, a recent app update hints that the OnePlus Watch may soon get a Harry Potter Edition.

OxygenUpdater took a look within the OnePlus Health app this week, specifically at a newly released version, 2.1.3, which hasn’t even hit the Play Store yet.

What’s new with this update? OnePlus hasn’t mentioned anything officially, and in a quick hands-on look ourselves, there are no obvious changes. One of the simpler fixes, getting Maps information on the fitness tab, still isn’t working as just one example. A brief changelog listed on APK Mirror makes no mention of any notable, promised fixes, either, such as getting sleep tracking up and running. We’ll test out this feature in the coming days to see if anything has changed.

Behind the scenes, though, is something rather interesting. A collection of watchfaces within the app hint that a new limited edition OnePlus Watch is apparently in the works with a focus on Harry Potter. The six new watchfaces spotted include a silhouette of Hogwarts, the school’s crest, and watchfaces for Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff. These are accompanied by strings that mention “Harry Potter Limited Edition” by name.

As a side note, we’re told separately that this product will be sold in Asia only.

Why is OnePlus working on this? Your guess is as good as ours. It’s not like there are glaring issues to fix or a lack of meaningful updates since launch.

