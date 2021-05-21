The OnePlus Watch faced a disastrous launch that’s still waiting on some extremely important updates to make the product work as promised. Instead of that, though, a recent app update hints that the OnePlus Watch may soon get a Harry Potter Edition while, in China, the company is releasing a Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.

Update 5/21: OnePlus has officially announced a special edition Cyberpunk 2077 version of the OnePlus Watch in China. The article that follows has been updated to include it.

OxygenUpdater took a look within the OnePlus Health app this week, specifically at a newly released version, 2.1.3, which hasn’t even hit the Play Store yet.

What’s new with this update? OnePlus hasn’t mentioned anything officially, and in a quick hands-on look ourselves, there are no obvious changes. One of the simpler fixes, getting Maps information on the fitness tab, still isn’t working as just one example. A brief changelog listed on APK Mirror makes no mention of any notable, promised fixes, either, such as getting sleep tracking up and running. We’ll test out this feature in the coming days to see if anything has changed.

Behind the scenes, though, is something rather interesting. A collection of watchfaces within the app hint that a new limited edition OnePlus Watch is apparently in the works with a focus on Harry Potter. The six new watchfaces spotted include a silhouette of Hogwarts, the school’s crest, and watchfaces for Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff. These are accompanied by strings that mention “Harry Potter Limited Edition” by name.

As a side note, we’re told separately that this product will be sold in Asia only.

Update: Also coming to just one region is the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition (via Android Authority). This special version of the watch was rumored a while back, but now, it’s set to go on sale in China. This comes several months after the debut of the Cyberpunk-edition OnePlus 8T that released in China last year. This may be a result of the Watch’s release being delayed. Whatever the case, you’ll be able to buy an unfinished smartwatch to match your unfinished video game later this month.





Why is OnePlus working on these seemingly random special editions? Your guess is as good as ours. It’s not like there are glaring issues to fix or a lack of meaningful updates since launch.

