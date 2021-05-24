If you’re a Fitbit owner using Strava, you may have encountered a problem over the past few days that’s delayed sync between the two services. While a fix isn’t available just yet, the two companies are investigating the problem.

Over the past few days, Fitbit users have reported via Twitter and Reddit recently that Strava sync is delayed, if it works at all. The issue seems to be affecting users fairly widely, but the exact cause is unclear at the moment.

Notably, synchronization between Fitbit and Strava is handled on Strava’s side, so the problem probably lies there. As such, Strava is tracking the issue on its status dashboard. This comes just a few months after the official Strava app for Fitbit was removed and replaced by sync between the app and your Fitbit account.

This morning, Strava confirmed that, as its own investigation is ongoing, Fitbit is also looking into the issue. The company also pointed out a manual, temporary fix. Users affected can manually input their Fitbit GPS data into their Strava account in lieu of official sync. Fitbit has a guide for accessing GPS data here and Strava allows for upload here.

