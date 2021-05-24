Announced last month, the Fitbit Luxe is the Google-owned company’s first fitness tracker to have a color display. With the Luxe, Fitbit is also finally adopting USB-C for the charging cable.

Every Fitbit generation somewhat frustratingly uses a different charging cable. There are exceptions for smartwatches and trackers that share the same design, like the Sense and Versa 3 or the Inspire 2 and Ace 3.

They mostly have a clip design with a short cable that attaches to USB-A. For the Luxe, Fitbit is using a USB-C connector with a button that’s used for the reset process in case a tracker is unresponsive.

This feature has so far gone unmentioned and Fitbit does not refer to it anywhere on the Luxe’s product page. However, we do have an image of the Luxe Charging Cable and a top-down view that matches other cable product imagery. It distinctly lacks the two cutouts associated with USB-A.

The Ace 3 — which launched in March — is based on 2020’s Inspire 2 and still uses USB-A. The flagship Sense from late last year also uses the old connector, with Fitbit touting fast-charging capabilities. Hopefully, USB-C is the standard going forward as many people increasingly have compatible phone chargers and laptops.

It’s unclear if Fitbit will release USB-C cables for the most recent devices, but that would be a nice move for those who keep around a USB-A charger for the sole purpose of charging their wearables.

Fitbit’s website says Luxe pre-orders will ship in June, while third-party retailers do not have a launch date yet.

