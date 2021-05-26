At I/O 2021, Google announced several “Smart canvas” features that will better integrate the company’s various productivity apps. The ability to present from Docs, Sheets, and Slides directly to Google Meet is now rolling out.

To the left of “Share” at the top of Google Docs/Sheets/Slides is a new “Present to a meeting” button. It lists meetings that are scheduled in Calendar. You can manually enter a code, while it defaults to any ongoing ones. In the latter case, there will be a “President tab to meeting” option using the standard options and the ability to choose different tabs, windows, or the entire screen.

You can now present your content to a Google Meet call on the web directly from the Doc, Sheet, or Slide where you’re already working with your team. Jumping between collaborating in a document and a live conversation without skipping a beat helps the project — and the team — stay focused.

This fall, Google will bring Meet directly into those three apps on the web. You’ll have the option to join calls in the document you’re already in, with video feeds and controls appearing in the right sidebar. It’s part of the Workspace team’s plan, which started with the integrated Gmail, to allow work in one tab without having to constantly switch apps.

