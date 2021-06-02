Google Fonts is a catalog of over 1,000 free licensed font families and, most recently, icons. New additions to that library have now made their way into Google Docs and Slides.

Google Docs and Slides now has 60 new fonts to choose from. You have to first add them to your palette by opening the fonts dropdown menu and selecting “More fonts.” This opens a panel where you can quickly search for fonts, while three filters are also available. To add to “My fonts” at the right, simply tap on them in the main list.

The latest additions are as follows:

New Tegomin Potta One Commissioner Train One Imbue Sansita Swashed Lexend Hachi Maru Pop Piazzolla Kiwi Maru Fraunces Grandstander Dela Gothic One Bodoni Moda Kufam Akaya Telivigala Andika New Basic Syne Stick Langar Kumbh Sans Shippori Mincho B1 JetBrains Mono Recursive Shippori Mincho Texturina Red Rose RocknRoll One Nerko One Varta Oi Castoro Sora DotGothic16 Xanh Mono Rowdies Akaya Kanadaka Goldman Mulish Newsreader Big Shoulders Stencil Text Epilogue Truculenta Big Shoulders Stencil Display Grenze Gotisch Reggae One Big Shoulders Inline Text MuseoModerno Brygada 1918 Big Shoulders Inline Display Balsamiq Sans Ballet Trispace Jost Benne Syne Tactile Manrope Yusei Magic Syne Mono Comic Neue

One highlight is JetBrains Mono, a “typeface made for the specific needs of developers,” from the makers of Kotlin. There’s also Oi, DotGothic 16, and Comic Neue. These new fonts are already live in Google Docs and Slides, with some particularly ideal for presentations.

More about Google Docs:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: