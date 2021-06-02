Google Fonts is a catalog of over 1,000 free licensed font families and, most recently, icons. New additions to that library have now made their way into Google Docs and Slides.
Google Docs and Slides now has 60 new fonts to choose from. You have to first add them to your palette by opening the fonts dropdown menu and selecting “More fonts.” This opens a panel where you can quickly search for fonts, while three filters are also available. To add to “My fonts” at the right, simply tap on them in the main list.
The latest additions are as follows:
|New Tegomin
|Potta One
|Commissioner
|Train One
|Imbue
|Sansita Swashed
|Lexend
|Hachi Maru Pop
|Piazzolla
|Kiwi Maru
|Fraunces
|Grandstander
|Dela Gothic One
|Bodoni Moda
|Kufam
|Akaya Telivigala
|Andika New Basic
|Syne
|Stick
|Langar
|Kumbh Sans
|Shippori Mincho B1
|JetBrains Mono
|Recursive
|Shippori Mincho
|Texturina
|Red Rose
|RocknRoll One
|Nerko One
|Varta
|Oi
|Castoro
|Sora
|DotGothic16
|Xanh Mono
|Rowdies
|Akaya Kanadaka
|Goldman
|Mulish
|Newsreader
|Big Shoulders Stencil Text
|Epilogue
|Truculenta
|Big Shoulders Stencil Display
|Grenze Gotisch
|Reggae One
|Big Shoulders Inline Text
|MuseoModerno
|Brygada 1918
|Big Shoulders Inline Display
|Balsamiq Sans
|Ballet
|Trispace
|Jost
|Benne
|Syne Tactile
|Manrope
|Yusei Magic
|Syne Mono
|Comic Neue
One highlight is JetBrains Mono, a “typeface made for the specific needs of developers,” from the makers of Kotlin. There’s also Oi, DotGothic 16, and Comic Neue. These new fonts are already live in Google Docs and Slides, with some particularly ideal for presentations.
More about Google Docs:
- You can now quickly present Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides to ongoing Meet calls
- Google Docs now supports positioning images behind or in front of text
- Docs switching to canvas-based rendering to improve performance, might impact extensions
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.