Google Docs now supports positioning images behind or in front of text

- May. 24th 2021 3:48 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Last week, Google announced “Smart Canvas” as a set of features to boost the interconnectedness of Docs and other Workspace apps. Google Docs is now getting a low-hanging capability to “position an image in front of or behind text.”

Additionally, this formatting will be preserved when importing or exporting documents from Microsoft Word. We hope this feature helps you better customize your documents and share them with confidence, no matter the application you use. 

The image options sidebar or the toolbar (when clicking directly on a photo) contains the “behind text” and “in front of text” preferences. It joins the existing “Inline with text,” “Wrap text,” or “Break text” styles under “Text wrapping.” 

Google Docs now also preserves this kind of text and image formatting when importing .docx files. This feature is rolling out now and will be fully available over the coming weeks for all users:

Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers 

Available to users with personal Google Accounts 

More about Google Docs:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Docs

Google Docs
Google Workspace

Google Workspace

About the Author