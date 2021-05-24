Last week, Google announced “Smart Canvas” as a set of features to boost the interconnectedness of Docs and other Workspace apps. Google Docs is now getting a low-hanging capability to “position an image in front of or behind text.”
Additionally, this formatting will be preserved when importing or exporting documents from Microsoft Word. We hope this feature helps you better customize your documents and share them with confidence, no matter the application you use.
The image options sidebar or the toolbar (when clicking directly on a photo) contains the “behind text” and “in front of text” preferences. It joins the existing “Inline with text,” “Wrap text,” or “Break text” styles under “Text wrapping.”
Google Docs now also preserves this kind of text and image formatting when importing .docx files. This feature is rolling out now and will be fully available over the coming weeks for all users:
Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers
Available to users with personal Google Accounts
