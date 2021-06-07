You can now set different or blurred backgrounds in Google Meet for Android

- Jun. 7th 2021 5:38 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

In addition to video backgrounds on the web, Google is rolling out the ability to change your background in Meet for Android today. This feature is initially limited to pre-selected defaults and first came to desktops last October.

Instead of being limited to your live surroundings, Google Meet for Android now supports different backgrounds. This includes blurring or selecting one of “Google’s hand-picked images.” This includes office spaces, landscapes, and abstract wallpapers.

Having the ability to blur or replace your meeting backgrounds can help you show more of your personality, or help hide your surroundings if that’s your preference. 

Your video feed in Meet’s pre-call “green room” will feature a new button. Tapping opens a carousel with two blur options, as well as the various presets. 

In the future, you’ll be able to set a custom image on mobile, while iPhone/iPad support is also “coming soon.” Google Meet backgrounds on Android are rolling out now and will be fully launched over the coming weeks:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers 

This update following Google Meet for Android and iOS getting tile view back in March.

More about Google Meet:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Meet

Google Meet
Google Workspace

Google Workspace

About the Author