In addition to video backgrounds on the web, Google is rolling out the ability to change your background in Meet for Android today. This feature is initially limited to pre-selected defaults and first came to desktops last October.

Instead of being limited to your live surroundings, Google Meet for Android now supports different backgrounds. This includes blurring or selecting one of “Google’s hand-picked images.” This includes office spaces, landscapes, and abstract wallpapers.

Having the ability to blur or replace your meeting backgrounds can help you show more of your personality, or help hide your surroundings if that’s your preference.

Your video feed in Meet’s pre-call “green room” will feature a new button. Tapping opens a carousel with two blur options, as well as the various presets.

In the future, you’ll be able to set a custom image on mobile, while iPhone/iPad support is also “coming soon.” Google Meet backgrounds on Android are rolling out now and will be fully launched over the coming weeks:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers

This update following Google Meet for Android and iOS getting tile view back in March.

