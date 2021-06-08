Google offering free Nest Power Connector to Thermostat owners with wiring issues

- Jun. 8th 2021 7:37 am PT

Google last month started to sell a $24.99 accessory for Thermostat owners with otherwise incompatible setups. Some are now being offered a free Nest Power Connector to resolve their issues.

If something is wrong with your Nest Thermostat, Google will alert you on-device, through mobile app alerts, and over email. The latter communication starts with a “Your Nest thermostat needs more power” subject line, and tells you to “properly power your thermostat with a C-wire or Google Nest Power Connector.”

This particular email — sent in recent days — then says Google’s solution to the problem is currently “free for a limited time.”

To properly power your thermostat, you can install a C-wire or get a Google Nest Power Connector, which is available for free until July 7, 2021, or while supplies last. This offer is non-transferrable and we may verify your account or thermostat details to process the request.

A link in the email with a promotional code takes you to the Google Store. This US and Canadian-only “offer ends 7/7 or while supplies last and subject to availability.”

Google markets this device as a more affordable alternative to “hiring an electrician to install a new C wire through your walls.” The kit includes everything you need to install inside your system including a booklet with diagrams for various cooling and heating configurations. 

It’s compatible with the 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat, Thermostat E, and the new $129 Thermostat.

Thanks Garrett

