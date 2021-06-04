A new Google “Wireless Product” has hit the FCC at the unusual time of Friday evening. It bares some similarities to a device that arrived at the FCC in March that has yet to launch.

Like that previous device, we suspect GWX3T to be a Nest camera. The label and its location — “back of product” — is identical, while the same Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity is present.

However, today’s Google product is classified as a “Wireless Product’ rather than “Wireless Streaming Device.” No other device in recent Google history has been called a “Product.” Additionally, there is no information about the power supply. The March device was notable for featuring a rechargeable Li-polymer battery.

Google already promised a “new lineup of security cameras for 2021″ as part of “investing in new innovations.” A cheaper wired option is not surprising.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor went out of stock at the start of this year and the Cam IQ Indoor followed in March.

The first new Google device to get FCC certification in 2021 was the 2nd-generation Nest Hub in January. and it saw a March launch. Later that month, Pixel Buds A-Series hit the regulatory body and dropped just yesterday.

GWX3T today loses short-term confidentiality on December 2, while G3AL9 is set for September 24. A new line of Nest cameras could be announced at this year’s fall event.

