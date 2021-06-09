Android 12 goes big on UI elements quite literally, with oversized elements for quick settings and more. In Beta 2, though, Android 12 is downsizing the volume slider so it’s not as comically massive.

In a very good move, Google is switching out the heavily rounded, jarringly huge volume slider that we’ve seen through multiple Android 12 developer previews, and in the first beta, too. As pictured below, that previous design was fully functional and technically fit with the design of Material You, but the new one is definitely more visually appealing.

The updated design slims down the volume bar and puts it on a floating white or black window. Any subsequent sliders, such as for a Cast device, show up next to the regular volume slider. Only one can be interacted with at once, though.

In action, this updated slider definitely feels better to use on the whole.

Beta 1 (left) vs Beta 2 (right)

