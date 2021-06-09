Google’s design for Android 12 is the biggest refresh in years, but the “Material You” aspects that change colors based on your wallpaper weren’t live in the first release. Now, they’re live in Beta 2.

As soon as your Pixel reboots into Android 12 Beta 2, you’ll notice pretty quickly that the color-matching options that pull from your wallpaper are fully live. The setting seems to be turned on by default and pulls from whatever wallpaper is already set.

Areas in which you’ll immediately see this functionality live include the Quick Settings and notifications, as well as the clock on the lockscreen and the buttons/grid used to unlock the phone.

Interestingly, though, it doesn’t seem like you can override this functionality at the moment, at least not fully. Picking out a theme manually leaves the colors based on your wallpaper still live on the various parts of the system while others change to the color you’ve picked out.

We’re still digging into what’s new in Android 12 Beta 2. If you spot anything, drop a comment below or ping us on Twitter.

