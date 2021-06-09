CTL isn’t a well-known brand for many, but the company has been putting out some interesting and compelling Chrome OS devices for quite a while now. Recently, the company opened sales on the CTL Chromebox CBx2-7, a computer made for the Chrome OS power user.

CTL Chromebox CBx2-7 comes in two varieties, but regardless, commands a hefty price tag. Starting at $729, the machine is specced far beyond what the run-of-the-mill Chrome OS device is.

The spec sheet starts with the Intel Core i7-10610U processor that is paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further configurations include 16GB or 32GB of RAM and 250GB of storage. Those models, though, are just the flash storage version that saves a few bucks. At the even higher-end is a model with 64GB of RAM and 2TB of m.2 NVMe storage. Without question, that’ll be one of the fastest and most capable Chrome OS machines ever, but still fits inside of a body that measures 5.83’’ (w) x 5.85’’ (d) x 1.62’’ (h). It costs a whopping $1,419.

If you’re looking for a portable powerhouse with blazing fast speeds and tons of I/O, your dream machine has arrived! The CTL Chromebox CBx2-7 has everything you need for work and play in a sleek design that fits in the palm of your hand.

Beyond just the internal specs, the CTL Chromebox CBx2-7 packs two USB 3.0 ports, an audio jack, and an SD card reader on the front. On the back, there’s a USB-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, Ethernet, and two more USB 3.0 ports. The hardware also comes in multiple paintjobs.

Both versions of the CBx2-7 offer Chrome OS support through June 2028. Sales are open now.

More on Chrome OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: