All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $200 sale on the OnePlus 8T Android smartphone. You’ll also be able to cash in on some early Prime Day Anker deals starting at $13 alongside the workout-ready Beats Flex earbuds for $39. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8T Android Smartphone goes on sale

Amazon currently offers the OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone in two styles from $549. Normally selling for $749, you’re looking at up to $200 in savings as today’s offer drops to a new Amazon low and the best price to date overall.

Now that the latest and greatest devices from OnePlus have arrived, the brand’s more budget-friendly 8T shines as a notable alternative to the Hasselblad-enabled 9 series devices. Everything is centered around a 6.55-inch 120Hz display that’s backed by 5G connectivity and Warp Charge technology. Around back there’s a 48MP quad-camera array that pairs nicely with its 256GB of built-in storage. We also found it to be a compelling handset in our hands-on review.

Prime Day starts early for Anker Android essentials

After seeing a slew of other early Prime Day deals go live, Anker is now getting in on the savings with a collection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. With deals on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to solar chargers, projectors, and more, pricing starts at $13. Our top pick is the Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 Qi pad for $30. Normally fetching $36, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen to date while saving you 15% to mark a new all-time low.

Delivering a main Qi charging pad that can refuel an iPhone at 7.5W alongside Android devices at 10W, there’s also secondary 5W pad for AirPods and the like. Plus to round out the package, you’re also looking at a dock to place in your Apple Watch charger.

New Beats Flex earbuds are workout-ready at $39

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones $39. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve tracked on the latest from Beats, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low.

Perfect for bringing along on summer runs or tagging along throughout all those other upcoming workouts, the New Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

