Shield TV is getting Google’s ‘Discover’ Android TV homescreen starting today

- Jun. 17th 2021 12:00 pm PT

0

A few months after it was released by Google, the Nvidia Shield TV is officially adopting the latest Android TV homescreen. Starting today, the “Discover” UI is rolling out to users, complete with “content recommendations.”

We first spotted this UI in progress for the Shield earlier this year when a screenshot popped up on the Google Play Store. As of today, though, that UI is actually on its way to users.

As mentioned at that point, this new UI for the Shield TV homescreen is known as the “Discover” homescreen for Android TV. It retains a similar navigation scheme and the same basic features as well, but adds a couple of key points. There’s a new “Discover” tab at the top of the screen that can be used to highlight shows and movies you may want to see based on your subscriptions, library, and what’s compatible with Android TV in general.

There’s also a new “Apps” tab that simply catalogs all of your installed apps on one screen, an expanded view from what’s on the “Home” tab.

The bit that’ll be viewed as unfortunate for many is that this new homescreen brings with it the “content recommendations” that Google released last February and appear at the top of the screen.

These are basically ads by another name, but are exclusive for TV shows and movies that can be viewed on Android TV, not for products and services as you’ll often find on Roku and Fire TV. Still, it may be a sore point for many users, especially as Shield was exempt to this for quite some time.

Nvidia says this revamped homescreen will be rolling out to Shield owners in the United States, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, and Australia. The updated style will also be available to users in Italy and Spain, but without the “Discover” tab. The rollout starts today and should be complete by June 24th.

More on Shield TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV
Nvidia Shield TV Pro

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3