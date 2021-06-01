After arriving on Chromecast with Google TV earlier this year, Apple TV is further expanding its reach on Android TV devices. Starting today, Apple TV is available on Nvidia Shield.

The arrival of Apple TV on Shield gives more users access to the iPhone-maker’s growing streaming service, Apple TV+, which includes hits such as Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, The Morning Show, and several other series.

As Nvidia points out, Shield TV’s port of Apple TV includes support for Dolby Vision and 4K content. Since the app also includes access to movies and TV shows purchased from Apple, the Shield’s genuinely impressive 4K AI upscaling can also come in handy, though that only applies to 2019 models. Google Assistant for Android TV can also control the Apple TV app with basic commands and launching content directly.

The Apple TV app features Apple TV+, Apple’s video subscription service featuring Apple Originals, including series like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, For All Mankind and Servant; as well as movies like Greyhound, Palmer and Wolfwalkers. With SHIELD TV, they can be enjoyed in stunning Dolby Vision — a combination that offers beautiful 4K HDR picture quality with remarkable colors, sharper contrasts and incredible brightness. Dolby Atmos is also supported, unlocking richer and more immersive sound. Together, they deliver the best possible cinematic experience.

The app’s release comes just in time for Apple’s Summer content lineup. Over the coming weeks new content heading to TV+ includes Lisey’s Story, Home Before Dark Season 2, Physcial, Central Park Season 2, and the highly anticipated second season of Ted Lasso that debuts on July 23. You can catch up on everything available on the service and what’s coming up here.

It’s unclear if Apple is making its app available on all Android TV devices this week, but we’ve reached out Google for clarification and this article will be updated when more details are available.

