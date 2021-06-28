More settlements are being paid out in Nexus 6P lawsuit

More settlements are being paid out in the latest round of payments in the long-running Nexus 6P class-action lawsuit.

The Nexus 6P was ultimately a flawed device that helped pave the way for the Google Pixel line. The problems mounted with severe battery issues plaguing owners (myself included), which fueled a class-action lawsuit against Google and Huawei filed back in 2017. Settlements from this lawsuit have slowly trickled through, with the first round of payments being sent to Nexus 6P owners in early 2020.

If you happened to sign up to participate in the original lawsuit, payment should be heading out right now. Originally, claims could be as high as $400, that is if you could prove both boot looping and the unexpected shutdown issue affected your Nexus 6P. This time around, the payments being sent out are not quite at the same level as this high-end figure.

We’ve seen payments as high as $11.33 with plenty of commenters on the /r/Nexus6P subreddit confirming they have received PayPal payments for the princely sum. Some may be wondering why are payments heading out given the settlements issued last year. Interestingly, the Nexus 6P lawsuit/settlement website states that “Final distribution will be made to valid Claimants no later than February 21, 2020.” That confuses matters further as it’s clearly 2021. We can only assume that this extra payout is a top-up to the full amount that owners should receive.

If you did partake in the original Nexus 6P lawsuit, now might be the time to check your bank or PayPal account to see if you are sitting on some more of that payout money.

