All of today’s best deals are headlined by Google Pixel 5 at $99 off alongside an Anker Independence Day sale with Android essentials from $17. Then go score an all-time low on the Beats Flex Earbuds at $39. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 5 deal takes $99 off refurb models

Best Buy currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 5 5G Smartphone in Geek Squad refurbished condition for $600. Down from its $699 going rate, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year on the handset with today’s offer marking the lowest of 2021 on an unlocked model. Given how we were expecting to see a discount on Prime Day that never came to be, today’s offer is your chance to score the flagship handset on sale.

Google’s latest flagship smartphone that launched last fall, Pixel 5 delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor. Alongside a dual 12 and 16MP rear camera array that’s backed by Night Sight photography, you’re looking at 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker Independence Day sale starts at $17

Anker is heading into the Independence Day weekend with a new Fourth of July sale courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, discounting a selection of Android essentials, portable power stations, projectors, and more. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh Qi Power Bank for $26. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at $10 in savings as today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 10,000mAh power bank arrives with several different ways to refuel your device headlined by the unique inclusion of a 5W Qi charging pad. That’s on top of dual 2.4A USB-A outputs and a USB-C input for quickly recharging the internal battery.

Beats Flex Earbuds fall to Amazon low in all styles

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones $39 in all styles. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer delivers 22% in savings as well as a return to the all-time low set only once before. Though that was only on the black colorway, with this discount being the first time you’ll have been able to score all four styles at this price.

Perfect for bringing along on summer runs or tagging along throughout all those other upcoming workouts, the New Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip that allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: